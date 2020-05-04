Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Rita Burke Obituary
Rita Burke

Hillsborough - Rita Burke, 82, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Stanley and Ann Dzinski, Rita was born in Miners Mills, Wilkes Barre, PA and lived in Bound Brook and Manville before moving to Hillsborough. Rita was a personal caregiver in Manville and Bound Brook for many years. She was a former member of Operation Jersey Cares and the Vietnam Veteran's Association Chapter 452. She was predeceased by her son, Shannon Burke; companion, Kenneth Kalinowski; and brother, Stanley Dzinski. She is survived by her beloved children, Debbie Bisbee, Ruthann Bolmer, Diane Northup, Joseph Burke and Bonnie Ahlert; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A celebration of Rita's life will announced at a date to be determined.
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 6, 2020
