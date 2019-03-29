|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Rita Cassidy Bussiere
10 Years Ago This Day
March 29, 2009
It's been 10 years since we said goodbye.
Many days with a tearful eye.
A lot has happened since your passing.
Additions to our family are amassing.
You are the roots to our family tree,
A solid oak for all to see.
We miss your cheerful laugh and smiling face,
Your fiery spirit and warm embrace.
You taught us to stand-up for what is right,
The family monarch shining bright.
We miss you everyday,
Your Loving Family
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019