Rita E. Conti Greene
Rocky Hill, CT - Rita passed away on April 28, 2020, in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. Born in New York City, she was raised in Somerville, New Jersey where she was a graduate of Somerville High School. Rita was the daughter of Clara and Frank Conti, proprietors of the Mountain Top Inn, Somerville. After residing in Pennsylvania for several years, Rita returned to live in Bridgewater, New Jersey. She was pre-deceased by her husband Lloyd G. Greene, former husband, Michael Lento, sisters; Clara Conti Ruff and Teresa Conti Biondo.
She leaves as her survivors, a loving family; daughters, Anita Lento Martin (Michael), Barbara Greene Madden (Edward), granddaughters, Elaina and Margot, and several nieces and nephews.
Interment is at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge, New Jersey. A private service will follow at a later time.
"Farewell, dear mother"
Shakespeare
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020