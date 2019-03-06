|
|
Rita H. (nee Urban) Szymanski
Manville - Rita H. (nee Urban) Szymanski, 91, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset in Somerville with loving family by her side. Born and raised in Raritan, NJ, daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (nee Kush) Urban, she settled to Manville in 1955 and spent her life there.
Rita was a homemaker and truly the matriarch of her family. She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. She was DAV Ladies Auxiliary member in Somerville and Purple Heart Associated Member 3, Rita was also an avid collector of salt & pepper shakers.
Besides her parents, Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Benjamin D. Szymanski who died in 2014.
Rita is survived by three loving children, Andrea Liptak of Manville, NJ, Bernadine Bonsper of St. Petersburg, FL, and Benjamin Szymanski, III of Manville, NJ, She will be deeply missed by her cherished grandchildren, Andrew Liptak, James Liptak, Amanda Szymanski, step-grandchildren, Richard Hennesy and Jon Hennesy.
Rita is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Dombrowski of Raritan, NJ and Loretta Walters of Littleton, CO.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, March 8 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 9 from 7:45-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 6, 2019