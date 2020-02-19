Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
St Stanislaus Kostka Church
225 MacArthur Ave
Sayreville, NJ
Rita "Granny" Kielian


1916 - 2020
Rita "Granny" Kielian Obituary
Rita "Granny" Kielian

South River - Rita "Granny" Kielian, age 103, of South River died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health of Old Bridge. Rita was born November 21, 1916 in South River, she is the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Schiftner) Bardol.

Rita was a proud owner of 2 Bars before her retirement. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and to the Parx Casino where she played the slot machines and cards. She would watch the Yankee game every night and would enjoy Rolling Rock beer. She also enjoyed planting flowers in her garden.

Rita is predeceased by both her parents and a son George Firestine.

Surviving is her husband: Edwin Kielian; daughters Barbara Vacchio of Monroe, Marie Lynch of Monroe and Dolores Firestine of Monroe. Also surviving is her 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:00 AM on Friday, February 21st at St Stanislaus Kostka Church, 225 MacArthur Ave, Sayreville. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery, Sayreville.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 20 from 4-8 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
