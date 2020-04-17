Resources
Rita M. Finstein

Rita M. Finstein Obituary
Rita M. Finstein

Rita M. Finstein, 88, died April 14 at Parker at Stonegate, after a long illness. A native of the Bronx, N.Y., she lived in Highland Park for 56 years and left an indelible legacy to the community as the first and longstanding manager of the borough's Farmers' Market. She worked for many years as an administrator in the English Department of Rutgers College. She was an avid volunteer, bridge player, hiker, and cook. Survivors include Ruth Kern, Nathan Finstein, and Rebekah Cohen (Art), as well as three grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
