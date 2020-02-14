|
|
Rita M. Lee (Oeskovic)
Fort Myers, FL - Rita M. Lee (Oeskovic) of Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at the age of 84.
She was born on May 11, 1935 in Jim Thorpe, PA to Ethel (Tredinnick) and Paul Oeskovic. She grew up in Jim Thorpe, PA and later moved to Plainfield, NJ where she attended and graduated from Plainfield High School. Rita then moved to Middlesex, NJ where she raised her family.
Rita spent her early career as a clerical worker but her natural love for taking care of others led her to continuing her career in child care. She worked for many families over the years, who she loved and treated as her own.
In addition to being an avid reader and Bingo player, Rita loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandson.
She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, Paul Jr., Ronald, David, Gerald and Thomas, and sons, Thomas J. Lee II and Ralph T. Lee Jr.
Rita is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Daniel) Guariglia of Niagara Falls, NY and Kathy Lee (Anthony) Corsini of Flemington, NJ; sister, Mary Jane (Carl) Johnson of Toms River, NJ; sister-in-law, Louise (Heinz) Mahler of Fort Myers, FL; as well as daughter-in-law, Sharon Lee of Cape Coral, FL.
She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Dana (Brian), Michelle (Chris), Noah, Anthony, Shelby; great grandson, Grayson; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and all who knew her.
As per Rita's wishes her ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
There will be no visitation or services. Those who wish to honor Rita's memory can do so by donating to Hope Hospice at donate.hopehcs.org. or 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020