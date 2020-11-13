1/
Rita P. Guscott
Rita P. Guscott

Burlington Twp - Rita P. Guscott, 94, of Burlington Twp. passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Highland Park for 50 years before moving to Burlington. She was an RN at St. Peter's Hospital, New Brunswick. She was a member of NAMI and CCCP. Rita and her husband, "Bud", were active members of All Saints Episcopal Church in Highland Park; Bud served as Dean & Treasurer and Rita on the Altar Guild. She also volunteered at the New Brunswick Soup Kitchen for many years.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Aldrich W. "Bud" Guscott, (2011) and her 9 sisters.

She leaves behind, her four children: Douglas Guscott of NJ; Dennis "Dan" Guscott (Josephine) of NJ; David Guscott (Celina) of PA; and Patricia Hess of NJ; her seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral Services were held under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home. Interment was in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's memory to: Meals on Wheels in Greater New Brunswick, 211 Livingston Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901.

To send a message of condolence, visit flynnfuneral.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
