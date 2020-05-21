Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Rita Sheinaus


1927 - 2020
Rita Sheinaus Obituary
Rita Sheinaus

Rita Sheinaus, 92, died at Daughters of Miriam Center in Clifton on Monday, May 11, of complications from pneumonia.

She was born in Brooklyn to Irving and Anna (née Drillick) Selman in October of 1927. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from City College in 1949, and met her husband (of 70 years!) Harold in the Catskills. They raised two sons together, and her love of literature motivated her to pursue a career as a Librarian, completing her Masters degree in Library Science at Rutgers University in 1966.

She worked in NJ libraries for many years as a Children's Librarian in Somerset and Warren Counties, and eventually as director of the Watchung Public Library. She continued her passion for books at Arbor Glen, the Bridgewater, NJ retirement community they joined in 1997, where she served as Chairwoman of the Library Committee.

Rita always loved to shop in antique stores and was very proud of her legendary collection of children's books and "beautiful objects" of all kinds, being especially enamored of art glass. She never tired of watching The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca and Gone with the Wind.

She is recently predeceased by her loving husband, Harold Sheinaus and survived by her sons, Richard and Robert, and a grandaughter, Anna.

A memorial service will be held at Somerset Hills Memorial Park later this Summer. Donations in her name may be sent to the Union of Concerned Scientists or the ACLU. Arrangements were under the care of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, Inc., 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Published in Courier News from May 21 to May 22, 2020
