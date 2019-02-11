|
Rita V. Fitzgerald
Edison - Rita V. Fitzgerald 89, of Edison, entered into eternal rest, February 9, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Edison. She was born in Jamica, Queens, NY, and resided in Fords for 40 years before moving to Edison 22 years ago.
Rita was a receptionist UMDNJ in New Brunswick for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She loved to keep busy with sewing, crocheting and crafts.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R C Church in Fords and a member of the Fords and Keasbey Senior Citizens.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Richard in 1989, and her siblings Christopher, George, Margaret, Frances and Mary. She is survived by her daughters Ellen (Dennis) Yanoso of Byram Twp., Lori (Doug) Gochal of N. Richland Hills, TX, Jean (Joseph) Kibala of Fords Lynn Fitzgerald (Mark Kodila) of Metuchen, grandchildren Jacquelyn, Laura, John, Michael, Karyn, Stephen, Kevin, Paul, Alli, Luke, and Jake, 13 great grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Louise Cooney.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10:30 am liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 3pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019