Brick - Rita Ziemba, age 90, of Brick Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Brandywine Living at Reflections in Brick. Rita was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on December 18, 1928 to the late Stephen and Stella Rybakiewicz. Along with her husband, Rita relocated to Brick in 1966 where they would raise their family. During her 40 plus year nursing career, Rita worked for Point Pleasant Hospital until retiring in 1988. A devout Catholic, Rita was a long-time parishioner with St. Dominic Church and a member of their Rosary Altar Society. She was an active member of the Greenbriar Woodlands Bowling League and Garden Club.
Rita is preceded in death by her husband Alexander G. Ziemba in 1999. Rita is survived by her loving children, Donna M. Ziemba of Ocean, Denise Place of Toms River, Doreen Milazzo (husband, Andy) of Galloway Twp., Brian Ziemba (wife, Cynthia Campbell) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX, and Lori Ann Ziemba (husband, William Fitzsimmons) of Bayville; ten grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered Monday 10 AM at St. Dominic RC Church, Brick, NJ, followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rita's memory to the , Attn: Development Department Alzheimer's NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203 Roseland, NJ 07068. Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019