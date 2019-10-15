|
|
Rev. Robert A. Dixon
Reverend Robert A. Dixon Age 86 passed on October 9, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, resided in Plainfield, New Jersey. He was a member of the Community Church of God in Plainfield where he served as associate pastor for many years. Rev. Dixon was employed with the US Postal Service for 38 yrs. and formerly served in the United Stated Air Force, United Stated Naval Reserve , the New Jersey National Guard, and Chaplain Emeritus American Legion Johnson Jeter Post 219 and Post 7474, Plainfield, and Chairman for the Board of Commissioners of the Plainfield Housing Authority.
Pre-deceased by his wife, Jessie A. McLeod-Dixon, he is survived by sons, Eric Epps and Lamont Dial, daughters, Iris Dixon-Graves, Lenore Dixon-Jordan (David), Leslie Dixon-Ferrell (Harry) and Lisa Dixon-Cooper (Jim), 16 grandchildren and 25 gr.grandchildren. and a host of loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9:00 AM at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Plainfield. Visitation will be held Friday 5-9 PM at the church. arrangements by Judkins. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019