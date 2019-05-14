|
|
Robert A. Gasper, Sr.
Avenel - Robert A. Gasper, Sr., of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway. He was 90 years old.
Born in Mount Carmel Pennsylvania, he has resided in Avenel for the past 50 years.
Mr. Gasper served in the United States Navy during World War II.
He was a Communicant of St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Avenel, and a lifetime member of the Shamokin Lodge #1149 Loyal Order of Moose in Shamokin, PA.
Mr. Gasper was employed as the Chief Maintenance Man at Rahway Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1995.
He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth Washko Gasper who died in 1991, daughter Betty Ann Gasper in 1971, step-daughter Regina Stine in 2010, brothers Andrew, Charles, and Edmund Gasper, and sister Dolores Mudrock.
He is survived by his beloved son Robert A, Gasper, Jr. of Avenel, step-son Michael Shaffer of Shamokin, PA, four cherished grandchildren Victoria Gasper, Betty Sue Stine, John Stine, and Rosie Stine, two great-grandchildren Zach Stine and Jocelyn Regina Stine, brothers Raymond and Joseph Gasper, and sister Marcella Roche.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. The funeral will commence Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Avenel. Interment will be in Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Association
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019