Robert A. Maccini



Berkeley Township - Robert A. (Bob) Maccini, 91, of Toms River, New Jersey, passed away at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Bob was born on March 13, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY to Arthur and Theresa(née Keller) Maccini. The family moved to the farm of maternal grandparents Emanuel and Antonia(née Ferrari) Keller when Bob was 3 years old. Bob worked on the farm while attending Saint Joseph's School in Bound Brook throughout the Depression of the 1930's. After 2 years of vocational trade school Bob joined the US Navy in late 1944. He was Fireman 1st Class (EM) serving in the Pacific theater, and was honorably discharged in June of 1946. Upon discharge from the Navy Bob became an electrician, working locally until joining Union Carbide in 1948, where two years later he met and later wed the eternal love of his life Marion Maccini(née Willett). They were married in August of 1952.



Bob and Marion made a home in Piscataway NJ in the New Market area of Piscataway where Bob served dutifully in his church as an usher as well as a member of The Holy Name Society of Our Lady of Fatima. He also served as a volunteer fireman as well as a Police Special officer in the mid to late 50's. They raised 3 children in Piscataway before retiring in 1981 and moving to Forked River where they lived 14 years before moving to Williamsburg, Virginia. After 12 years in Virginia they returned to their home state and landed in Toms River. Bob had been a member of The Old Guard in Forked River as well as The Knights of Columbus and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Marion in December of 2015. They had been married 63 years.



Bob is survived by his 3 children: daughter Carolyn Conner and husband Kevin, of Williamsburg, Virginia, son Christopher of Virginia, and son Donald and his wife Jodi of Northfield, NJ. Bob is also survived by grandson Robert and his wife Jackie, and great grandfather to their son Travis, as well as grandchildren Dylan, Dustin, Jade, Zachary, Nicole, Danielle and Jacklyn.



The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, from 5pm to 9pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. on Friday, March 15, at 9:30am. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to to honor his beloved Marion's fight the last years of her life against Alzheimer's and dementia. Published in Courier News on Mar. 13, 2019