Robert A. Madsen
Monroe Township - Robert A. Madsen, 77, of Monroe Township, NJ passed away on May 15, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in Griggstown, NJ and was a resident of Monroe Township, NJ. He was a Navy veteran and worked as a Union Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife Ginni; sister Karin Dowgin; brother Jon; daughters Tonette and Kelly; sons Gary and Wayne, many grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Services will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020