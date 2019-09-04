|
Robert A. Nann, Sr.
Metuchen - Robert A. Nann Sr., 97, of Metuchen, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Muncie, Indiana, he was raised in Flint, Michigan and Livingston, New Jersey. He resided in Metuchen since 1948.
He served in the Army Air Corps, during WWII, where he was a pilot. He was a Real Estate Broker, and the owner of the Nann Agency in Metuchen, for 67 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen for 70 years.
Robert was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Elks and the Exchange Club.
He is predeceased by his wife, Carol Anita Nann (D.2017) and his son, Robert A. Nann, Jr. (D.2012)
He is survived and will be sorely missed by his family: son Bill (Irene), daughter-in-law Suzanne; six grandchildren, Craig(Karen), Kyle(Beth), Kelly(Steve), Lyndsey(Jeffrey), Nicholas (Valerie) and Jennifer; seven great grandchildren, Erin, Jamie, Nicholas, Joseph, Madelyn, Kai and Kiel.
Visitation is Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave.(Rt.27), Metuchen(Costello-Runyon.com).
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Homes for Hero's www.homesforheros.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019