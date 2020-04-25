|
Robert A. Redford
Parlin - Robert A. Redford, age 94, of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020, at his home with his loving and devoted family at his side. Born April 1, 1926 to Thomas and Mary Underwood Redford in Richmond, Virginia he resided in Meherrin, Virginia and East Brunswick before moving to Parlin 40 years ago. Robert had attended the Sayreville School System and later the Middlesex County Vocational Technical School where he graduated as an electrician. Bob proudly served his country during World War II in the Pacific Theater on the USS Chatham. He continued serving his country as a member, past commander, adjutant and Captain of the Honor Guard of Sayreville VFW Memorial Post 4699. Before his retirement in 1989 he was employed by Hercules Inc in Sayreville for 33 ½ years retiring as Maintenance Supervisor. Bob was very active and dedicated as a volunteer First Aider serving many years which included being Captain of the East Brunswick First Aid Squad and remained as a life member and chairman of the 14th District, Central Area Vice President and in 1975-1976 was President of the New Jersey State First Aid Council. In 1956 he was one of a group certified by the U.S. Health Department to perform CPR, a first in the country for volunteers. Later he became an instructor and examiner in CPR for the . In 1975 Governor Byrne appointed him the Governors Advisory Commission for Highway Safety. He also served on the Executive Board of the National Burn Foundation. Bob served on the Sayreville Planning Board, was an original member of the Sayreville SERRA Board, Sayreville Housing Authority, Sayreville Community Awareness Program and a member and past president of Sayreville St Stan's Seniors Club.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years Jane Lukasonek Redford, his parents Thomas & Mary Pollard Redford, his step father Thomas Underwood and his sister Shirley A. Meirose. Surviving are his children and their spouses Shirley Redford of New Port NC, Terry & Kevin Dunn of Spotswood and June & Scott Lee of Freehold, 4 grandchildren Abbey, Scott, Rachel and Robert and 2 great grandchildren Haleigha and Jolene. To honor Bob's memory a memorial mass will be offered at a later date. In Roberts own words "It's not how you are buried but how you will be remembered. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in Bobs name be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
