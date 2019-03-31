Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Church
109 New Amwell Road
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Neshanic Cemetery
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert Allen Gange Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Robert Allen Gange Sr. Obituary
Dr. Robert Allen Gange, Sr.

Belle Mead - Dr. Robert Allen Gange, Sr., 82, of Belle Mead, NJ, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 28, 2019.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 PM, Monday, April 1st at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A service to celebrate Dr. Gange's life will be held Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 AM, in the Fellowship Bible Church, 109 New Amwell Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.; directly following the service, loved ones will say their final goodbyes as he is laid to rest at the Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ.

For the full obituary, please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now