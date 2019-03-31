|
Dr. Robert Allen Gange, Sr.
Belle Mead - Dr. Robert Allen Gange, Sr., 82, of Belle Mead, NJ, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 28, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8 PM, Monday, April 1st at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A service to celebrate Dr. Gange's life will be held Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 AM, in the Fellowship Bible Church, 109 New Amwell Road, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.; directly following the service, loved ones will say their final goodbyes as he is laid to rest at the Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ.
For the full obituary, please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019