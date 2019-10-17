|
Robert Berger
Marlboro - ROBERT BERGER passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home. He was 76.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in East Brunswick for 40 years, until relocating to Marlboro 4 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1999, he was a computer engineer for Bankers Trust.
Robert was an accomplished wood-worker, loved following the NY Giants, and traveling the world.
He was predeceased by his brother, Herbert Berger.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Susan (Davis); daughter, Rochelle Jensen and her husband, Anthony, of East Brunswick; son, David Berger of Denver, CO; brother, George Berger and his wife, Sandy, of Manalapan, and two grandchildren, Matthew and Brian Jensen.
A chapel service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 10:15 am, at MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at Evergreen Blvd., East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. For directions please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019