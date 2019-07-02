|
Robert Bock
Colonia - Robert Bock passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at Ashbrook Nursing Home in Scotch Plains, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, grew up in Bayonne, resided in Garwood and moving to Colonia years ago. Robert graduated JD Regional High School in Springfield. He worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company in many different departments, retiring from Verizon as an Assistant Staff Manager Installation and Maintenance.
Robert married Peggy Nickerson in 1963, together they enjoyed the Jersey Shore. During the winters, they spent their time skiing, weekends in New York and Vermont with trips out west. He enjoyed working on his home and garden.
Robert was past President of the Plainfield Ski Club and spent numerous weekends in the summer working on the Ski Lodge in Wallingford, VT. He spent much time at their summer home at Ocean Beach, NJ and winter ski weekends in Killington, VT.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Mildred Bock.
Surviving are his wife Peggy Bock of 55 years; brother Donald Bock and his wife Frances; sister-in-law Dian Wise and husband Dave; 2 nieces and a nephew Carolyn, Diane and Robert; and one great-niece Emma and great-nephew Zane.
Visitation will take place on Thursday July 4, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ. The funeral services will take place at 11 AM at the Funeral Home on Friday. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations on behalf of Robert's behalf to any veteran organization.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 2, 2019