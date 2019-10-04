Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
Edison - Robert "Bob" Francis Broderick, 56, of Edison, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Bob was born in Jersey City to Alfred and Eileen Broderick. He served his country in the US Coast Guard, and was the Owner of Ace Alarm Systems. Bob was an avid bowler, starting at 4 years old. He could always be found at the Pro Shop at Stelton Lanes. He was a wonderful son, cousin, friend and neighbor, and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his parents, Alfred and Eileen Broderick.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1-3PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
