Robert Bruce "Bob" Walker
Dunellen - Robert Bruce "Bob" Walker, 73, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Union, New Jersey.
Mr. Walker was born in Plainfield, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Dunellen. He graduated from Dunellen High School in 1965 and earned a BA from William Patterson University, an MFA from Penn State University, an Educational Specialist degree from Rutgers University, and did post-graduate work at Columbia University. He was a talented welder and artist, and spent many years as an art and sculpture teacher, most recently for 28 years at Summit High School, Summit, NJ. Bob was a past president of the Dunellen Rescue Squad and Coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management for the Borough of Dunellen.
He is survived by his sister Joyce Meyer of Tuscaloosa, AL; nieces Cynthia Csiszar of Frisco, TX, and Samantha Meyer of Tuscaloosa, AL; nephew Robert Anderson of NY, NY; great-niece, Stephanie Shaw of Austin, TX; and great-nephew Jacob Shaw of Frisco, TX.
Preceding him in death were his parents Harry and May Walker.
Bob approached each day with a wonderful sense of humor. He thought each day was an opportunity for a new adventure. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Bob loved everything about art and embraced every medium of art. He loved classical music; he loved drum corps; he loved Tina Turner; and he enjoyed sharing his loves with young people and helping them get a good start in life through the arts and music.
While attending Dunellen High School, Bob was an avid art student, and was also the DHS Marching Band's drum major for three years. He was respected as one of the top high school drum majors in the NY-NJ-PA region. Bob led the marching band in numerous New York City and Atlantic City parades, and the World's Fair.
Bob was an instructor with the Brick Memorial High School Marching Band, Brick, NJ, during the '80s and '90s, focusing his attention on the drum major's responsibilities. He was an integral part of the marching band's tour performance in London, England. The director of the band, the drum majors, and Bob met with the Lord Mayor of Westminster at the conclusion of the concert/parade schedule. It was an incredible cultural experience for all. Bob's contributions to the success of the Brick Memorial Marching Band will always be remembered.
After he retired, Bob found great joy in gardening, landscaping, art auctions, and exploring different parts of New Jersey, including going to Sandy Hook State Park, museums, and restaurants. His favorite restaurant was the Gladstone Inn; he knew everyone there, and everyone knew him. Bob was always available to family and friends; you could count on him. He took care of everyone, including his neighbors. He was selfless and known for his dry humor. His family would be greeted with "Thank you for calling 1-800-Uncle Bob" if there was a question about gardening, cooking, painting, art, music, or anything.
Interment will be at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Dunellen Rescue Squad, Dunellen Fire Department, or a charity of your choice
.
Dunellen Rescue Squad
355 North Avenue
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-3033
Dunellen Fire Department
231 South Madison Avenue
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-5653
"The greater danger for most of us lies not in setting our aim too high and falling short; but in setting our aim too low, and achieving our mark." Michelangelo