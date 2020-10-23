Robert Burke
Morgan - Robert Burke, 59, of Morgan died on Friday October 23, 2020 at home. Born in Plainfield he was employed by Clausen Company, Fords. He was an avid fan of the New York Jets and Mets.
Son of the late Robert Burke he is survived by his wife Cynthia Launay Burke; his mother Gertrude Morio Burke; his stepsons Jason Celen and his wife Gwen and Theodore Celen and his wife Kristy; his sister Barbara Baumann and her husband Kevin; his grandchildren Alexis and Edward; his nephews Andrew Hyslop and Brian Hyslop and his wife Elizabeth; his great- nephew Jonathan and his great-niece Leah.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 11am at The Gundrum Service "Home for Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.