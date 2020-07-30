1/
Robert C. Blyth
Robert C. Blyth

Galloway - Robert C. Blyth, 87, of Galloway, NJ, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Bob was born September 7, 1932 in Fanwood, NJ. He is a graduate of Upsala College with a degree in chemistry. He was employed by Glaxo Smith Kline Pharmaceuticals located in Piscataway, NJ for 30 years and was on the team that developed the antibiotic amoxicillin. Bob also served in the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his loving wife Edwina Ransom of 65 years. In addition to his wife Edwina, he is survived by his sister Dorothy B. McDowell of Toms River, his son Scott, daughter Cheryl, and grandsons Stephen and Mathew.

Bob was predeceased by his sister Shirley and parents Lillian Ellison and father, Robert Blyth; and by his daughter Pam.

During his nearly 30 years of retirement, he moved to Brigantine, NJ, where he enjoyed fishing, golfing,and rooting for his favorite sports teams.

There will be a ceremony from 11am-12pm Sunday, August 2nd at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bob to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225

609-641-0065

www.adams-perfect.com




Published in Courier News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
