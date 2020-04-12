Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
The Church of St. Ann
Hampton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. "Bob" Lehman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert C. "Bob" Lehman Obituary
Robert C. "Bob" Lehman

Sewaren - Robert C. "Bob" Lehman passed away at his son's home in Holland Township on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was 86 years old.

Born in Bayonne, Bob resided in the Sewaren section of Woodbridge Township for the past 8 years. Prior to that, he resided in the Township's Port Reading section since 1965.

Bob enlisted in the United State Marine Corps at 17; was awarded two battle stars while serving with Item Company, Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, in the Korean War; and was honorably discharged.

Bob was employed as a boilermaker with Local #28 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers for 35 years before retiring in 1992.

Bob was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Union County, Post #263, American Legion, Carteret, Private Nicholas Minue Post #2314, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Carteret and the First Marine Division Association.

Bob is the son of the late Charles Lehman and Ethel (Henne). He was predeceased by his infant daughter Robin. Surviving are his children, Gregory Lehman and his wife Francine (Yamakaitis), Jill France and her husband Jack, and Beth Brueder; sisters, Denise O'Brien, Lois Schick, and Carole Huylebrook; brother, Charles Lehman and his wife Jane (Sullivan); and grandsons Jayson Schimmenti, Dakota Brueder and Hunter Lehman.

Due to the social distancing required by Covid-19, funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A private funeral Mass, celebrated by Father Michael Saharic, KHS, at The Church of St. Ann, Hampton, NJ, (saintann1859.org) will be live streamed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the 1st Marine Division Association (www.firstmardivassoc.com), PO Box 9000, Box #902, Oceanside, CA 92051.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -