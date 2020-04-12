|
|
Robert C. "Bob" Lehman
Sewaren - Robert C. "Bob" Lehman passed away at his son's home in Holland Township on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Born in Bayonne, Bob resided in the Sewaren section of Woodbridge Township for the past 8 years. Prior to that, he resided in the Township's Port Reading section since 1965.
Bob enlisted in the United State Marine Corps at 17; was awarded two battle stars while serving with Item Company, Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, in the Korean War; and was honorably discharged.
Bob was employed as a boilermaker with Local #28 of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers for 35 years before retiring in 1992.
Bob was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Union County, Post #263, American Legion, Carteret, Private Nicholas Minue Post #2314, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Carteret and the First Marine Division Association.
Bob is the son of the late Charles Lehman and Ethel (Henne). He was predeceased by his infant daughter Robin. Surviving are his children, Gregory Lehman and his wife Francine (Yamakaitis), Jill France and her husband Jack, and Beth Brueder; sisters, Denise O'Brien, Lois Schick, and Carole Huylebrook; brother, Charles Lehman and his wife Jane (Sullivan); and grandsons Jayson Schimmenti, Dakota Brueder and Hunter Lehman.
Due to the social distancing required by Covid-19, funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A private funeral Mass, celebrated by Father Michael Saharic, KHS, at The Church of St. Ann, Hampton, NJ, (saintann1859.org) will be live streamed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the 1st Marine Division Association (www.firstmardivassoc.com), PO Box 9000, Box #902, Oceanside, CA 92051.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020