Palm Coast, FL - Feb. 21, 1969 - Oct. 25, 2019

Robert C. Neu, 50, passed Oct. 25, 2019. Cancer took him from us too soon, but he peacefully joined his father, Robert G. Neu, who predeceased him in 1999.

Robert moved to Palm Coast, FL in 1978. He was a 1987 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, and was employed by Flagler County Water Treatment Plant for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and his children, Anthony, Kristopher, Kayla, and Austin, and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Dorothy (Heitz) Neu, and four sisters, Pat Fiorino (Robert), Louanne Vardakas (Harry), Eva Wolken (Lyndon), all of Palm Coast, and Susan DiBetta (Phil) Flemington.

Donations in his name can be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 235 Booth Rd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
