|
|
Robert C. Seamon
Freehold - Robert C. Seamon, 77, of Freehold, NJ passed away at Centra State Hospital, Freehold, NJ on Sunday, January 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Robert was raised in North Brunswick, NJ. He attended Scared Heart Grammar School and St. Peter's High School in New Brunswick, NJ (graduated 1960). In 1964, Robert graduated cum laude from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting. In 1989, Robert also received a Masters of Theology degree from Seaton Hall University.
Robert found particularly deep joy in his years teaching at St. Margaret School in Seat Pleasant, MD (1967-1975). From 1991 to 2008 Robert worked in the Finance Office of the Diocese of Trenton Chancery Office in Lawrenceville, NJ as an accountant. After retiring, he continued working part time in the business office at St. Luke Church in Toms River as a bookkeeper. Robert has been a member of St. Luke Church since the early 1980's.
Robert is predeceased by his parents Catherine and George, his older brother, George, (his aunts and uncles, grandparents, cousins, friends,) and by his beloved friend of 33 years, Gary Stuart of Freehold, NJ.
Robert leaves behind his brother Michael of Manchester, NJ, his niece Jennifer Panico of Toms River, NJ, his niece Nicole Shedlock of Manchester, NJ, his great nieces, Julia and Jessica Panico, his cousin, Carol Hass of Browns Mills, NJ and his dearly loved lifetime friend, Eileen Regan of North Brunswick, NJ.
Robert had a love for intelligent and thought provoking movies. He also valued physical fitness throughout his life. But his greatest joy came from spending time with family and friends.
Visiting will be Thursday at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30AM at St. Luke RC Church, Toms River, NJ. If you wish you can arrive at the funeral home 9:30AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020