Robert C. Weidele
Robert C. Weidele

Edison - Robert C. Weidele, 60, of Edison, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. Robert was born in Elizabeth, and was a lifelong resident of Edison. He was a bus driver for Raritan Valley Bus Company in Edison. In his free time, Robert enjoyed bowling, and was a member of the Edison Bowling League.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. and Irene Weidele; and his niece, Brianna Weidele. He is survived by his brother, John Weidele Sr. and his fiancé Michele; sister, Carol A. Weidele; and a nephew, John Weidele Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 7-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation was private.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
