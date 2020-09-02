Robert C. Weidele



Edison - Robert C. Weidele, 60, of Edison, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home. Robert was born in Elizabeth, and was a lifelong resident of Edison. He was a bus driver for Raritan Valley Bus Company in Edison. In his free time, Robert enjoyed bowling, and was a member of the Edison Bowling League.



Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. and Irene Weidele; and his niece, Brianna Weidele. He is survived by his brother, John Weidele Sr. and his fiancé Michele; sister, Carol A. Weidele; and a nephew, John Weidele Jr.



Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 7-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation was private.









