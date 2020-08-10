Robert Celentano
Woodbridge Twp. - Robert Celentano, 89, of the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge Twp., passed peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Born in New York City, he was formerly of Newark and had resided in Menlo Park Terrace for the last 65 years.
He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War.
He retired 27 years ago, after 20 years as a planning engineer for Foster Wheeler Corp. in Clinton. Prior to that he had been employed in the same capacity with Lockheed-Martin in Little Falls, for 27 years.
He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Metuchen.
He enjoyed opera music and was a gifted and trained opera tenor singer, singing formerly with the Roseville Methodist Singers in Newark.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Barbara Celentano, who died in May of last year.
He leaves behind his two beloved daughters; Elaine Celentano Levy and her husband Ethan of Tenafly, and Gloria Celentano and her husband Jay Stafford of Brick, his three cherished grandchildren; Michael and Evan Budalich and Esther Rose Levy, and his brother, Francis Celentano and his sister-in-law Susan, of Simsbury, CT
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 5-7 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 12 noon.
Interment will follow in the Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society
, at www.cancer.org
.
For directions or to send condolences, visit www.flynnfuneral.com
.