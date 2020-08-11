Robert Clementi
Brick - Robert Clementi, 62, of Brick, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Gathering on Thursday, August 13 from 6 - 8 pm at Walter Johnson Funeral Home, 803 Raritan Rd., Clark. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 pm. To offer condolences please visit www.walterjohnsonfh.com
Bob was born in New Brunswick to Anthony and Catherine Clementi. He lived in Edison for many years, then Calabash, NC for 4 years, prior to moving to Brick 9 years ago.
For over 40 years, Bob was the Owner/Operator of several dump trucks. He was also the Owner of A. Clementi & Sons of Edison and the owner of a cab company. Bob was a Coach for Top Gun Girls Softball (Bobcats 22-0).
Bob is survived by his beloved wife Linda Clementi; his devoted daughter Nicole Clementi-Quinn and her husband Steven; his cherished grandson Jacob; his dear brother Frank Clementi; brother-in-law Walter Biedron and his wife Jean; nieces, Lauren and Carolyn, nephew Anthony and many friends.