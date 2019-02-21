|
|
Robert Comi
Berkeley Heights - Robert Fancher Comi, 77, of Berkeley Heights, NJ passed away on Saturday, February, 16, 2019 at Overlook Hospital, Summit, NJ.
Private services arranged by Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial 646 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
One of three children born to Arthur Robert and Ella Comi, of Plainfield, Robert attended Plainfield High School, graduating in 1959, and later graduating from Monmouth College. Robert was stationed in Germany as he served with the Army during the Vietnam War. In 1969, he married Nancy Toreki, and begin a career in sales for the Sears store in Watchung, and later for Westfield Realty in Westfield as a Home Appraiser.
Bob was passionate about golf, the Philadelphia Eagles, and Chicago White Sox, and enjoyed many fond memories of time spent at the family summer home on Halls Lake in Vermont. His greatest love of all was his family.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Nancy, their three children Dianne Meyer, Suzanne Comi, and Andrew Comi, together with Dianne's husband Duane, Andy's wife, Meredith, their grandchildren Cole, Jack, Max, Reese and Drew, his dear siblings Loretta Harper, Marie Bangle, and A. James Comi, his dear nieces and nephews Don, Dave, Mary, Rob, Karen, Jim, Ann, Colin, Laura, and many great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donation to or mail to 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 21, 2019