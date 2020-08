Robert Craig Jr.



Bridgewater - Please join with the friends and family of Robert "Bob" Craig to honor him in a Celebration of Life. Bob passed away on May 7th, 2019, in Bridgewater. He was a special person we dearly miss. It will take place on Saturday, September 12th, 1:30PM, at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave, Somerville, NJ. If you would like to share some memories of Bob, we urge you to do so at that time, thank you.









