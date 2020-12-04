1/1
Robert D. Sanger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Sanger

Monroe Twp. - Robert Daniel Sanger, 76 of Monroe Township died Friday December 4th at the Merwick Rehab Hospital, Plainsboro.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Sanger lived in Woodbridge and Parlin before moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Township 12 years ago.

He was employed for 15 years as a bookkeeper for the Steamfitters Union, Manhattan, NY, retiring in 2002.

Mr. Sanger enjoyed reading, especially the Tablet, a catholic newspaper from Brooklyn, doing puzzles, jumbles and crosswords.

He was predeceased by his father and mother Edward and Ellen (Wessner) Sanger and his two brothers Eddie and John.

Surviving are his husband of 3 years, Gilberto Santiago, his niece Lara Barret of Ramsey and his two nephews Kenneth and John Jr.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday December 10th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.

Burial will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Service
09:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
Send Flowers
DEC
10
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved