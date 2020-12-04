Robert D. Sanger
Monroe Twp. - Robert Daniel Sanger, 76 of Monroe Township died Friday December 4th at the Merwick Rehab Hospital, Plainsboro.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Sanger lived in Woodbridge and Parlin before moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Township 12 years ago.
He was employed for 15 years as a bookkeeper for the Steamfitters Union, Manhattan, NY, retiring in 2002.
Mr. Sanger enjoyed reading, especially the Tablet, a catholic newspaper from Brooklyn, doing puzzles, jumbles and crosswords.
He was predeceased by his father and mother Edward and Ellen (Wessner) Sanger and his two brothers Eddie and John.
Surviving are his husband of 3 years, Gilberto Santiago, his niece Lara Barret of Ramsey and his two nephews Kenneth and John Jr.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday December 10th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com
.