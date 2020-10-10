Robert Damis Joseph Noble
Monroe - Robert Damis Joseph Noble, 72, of Monroe Township, NJ, passed away on October 4, 2020. Born in 1948 in Queens, NY, Bob was the second of three children to the late Gus and Millie Noble of Old Bridge, NJ. He spent the majority of his career at the Middlesex County Board of Social Services, where he worked for over 30 years and assisted many as a Case Management Supervisor. Bob spent his life in service to others. He was a father figure to many and a steadfast pillar of strength, wisdom, and love to so many more. He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Cerebe) Noble of New Jersey, devoted daughter Kateri Noble of California, brother Gus Noble and his wife Joan of Arizona, and sister Isabel (Noble) Leach and her husband Richard of New Jersey, as well as a large network of extended family and friends.
Services were handled through Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. For Bob's complete obituary, please visit https://rezemfh.com/