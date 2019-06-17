Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Daniel Ballard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Daniel Ballard Obituary
Robert Daniel Ballard, age 63, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick surrounded by his loving family. Born in Northville, MI and raised on Staten Island, Dan later married and lived in Avenel before settling in Parlin for the past 37 years. After graduating from Kean College in 1987, Mr. Ballard worked as a controller for many country clubs including Navesink CC, Trump National CC, and Hamilton Farms CC, and most recently worked as the Senior Accountant at Raritan Supply Group. He also played professional baseball, having made it to the AAA level of the Atlanta Braves organization. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Dan is predeceased by his parents William Arlin & Ora Pauline Ballard. Surviving is his beloved wife of 40 years Carol Ballard (Lella) of Parlin, his loving son Timothy Ballard & fiancée Kristen Desbiens of Red Bank. He was also uncle to 10 loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville, with an 11am funeral mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. A private cremation will follow.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to the at . Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now