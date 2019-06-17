|
|
Robert Daniel Ballard, age 63, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick surrounded by his loving family. Born in Northville, MI and raised on Staten Island, Dan later married and lived in Avenel before settling in Parlin for the past 37 years. After graduating from Kean College in 1987, Mr. Ballard worked as a controller for many country clubs including Navesink CC, Trump National CC, and Hamilton Farms CC, and most recently worked as the Senior Accountant at Raritan Supply Group. He also played professional baseball, having made it to the AAA level of the Atlanta Braves organization. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Dan is predeceased by his parents William Arlin & Ora Pauline Ballard. Surviving is his beloved wife of 40 years Carol Ballard (Lella) of Parlin, his loving son Timothy Ballard & fiancée Kristen Desbiens of Red Bank. He was also uncle to 10 loving nieces & nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday at 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville, with an 11am funeral mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to the at . Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 17, 2019