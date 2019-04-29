|
Robert "Bobby" DeaKyne
Edison - Robert "Bobby" DeaKyne 67 of Edison entered into eternal rest April 26, 2019 at his home. He was born in Perth Amboy and was a lifelong resident of Edison.
Robert was a Custodian with the Edison Department of Public Works for 23 years before retiring in 2018.
He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
An avid Guitar player, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife Diane Timm DeaKyne, his dear children Kristi Jean DeaKyne Serio of Metuchen, Nicole Kupko and her husband James of East Brunswick, Keith DeaKyne of South Plainfield, his cherished grandchildren Nathaniel, Dean, Rocco, Connor, Kayden, Jaxson, and Savanna, his siblings Charlie and Joseph DeaKyne, and Eva DeaKyne-Carbone and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Burial will follow in Piscatawaytown Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019