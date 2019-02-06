|
Robert E. Blair
Piscataway - Robert E. Blair, 80, passed away in the CareOne at Somerset Valley Nursing Care Center in Bound Brook on February 3, 2019. Born in New Brunswick to the late Kenneth and Emma (Provost) Blair, Bob has been a lifelong resident of Middlesex and Piscataway.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, Bob served his country during the Vietnam Era as an SP4. For several years, he was employed as a warehouse laborer with Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals in Piscataway. Bob loved to spend time in his garden, he enjoyed fishing and earlier in life, he volunteered his time as a firefighter with the Beechwood Heights Fire Company in Middlesex, earning the rank as Lieutenant.
Predeceased by his wife Kathleen in 2011 and by his brother Kenneth, Bob leaves behind his loving and devoted family; children, Karen Blair and her husband Steven Cooper of GA, Robert Blair, Jr. of South Plainfield, Kimberly Juchniewicz and her husband Thomas of West Creek, NJ and Kelly Dacey and her husband Daniel of Madison, seven grandchildren; Melissa, Thomas, Madison, Rachel, Daniel, Eamonn and Dylan and his brother William Blair and his wife Miriam of East Windsor.
An active member with the Resurrection of Christ Church in Dunellen, family and friends are invited to gather directly at church on Friday, February 8, 2019 for a 10:30 am funeral service. Robert will then be laid to rest beside his wife at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway.
Visitation will be held in the Piscataway Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. For those wishing to make contributions in Bob's name, donations may be sent to the Resurrection of Christ Church, 649 Bound Brook Road, Dunellen, NJ 08812.
To send the Blair family condolences, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 6, 2019