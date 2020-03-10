|
Robert E. Charzewski
Iselin - Robert E. Charzewski, aka "Bob" or "Ski", died suddenly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Robert was born in Perth Amboy to the late George and Alice Goetz Charzewski. He has lived in Iselin for the past 42 years with his wife of 38 years, Magdalena Gush Charzewski and his two sons, George & Timothy both of Avenel.
He served in the United States Army for 2 years and proudly served his country. He was a very patriotic man.
Robert was employed as a Carpenter for the carpenters Union Local #254 in Raritan for 33 years retiring just 2 years ago. He is a member of the Metro Park Assembly of God Church in Iselin. Robert enjoyed fishing, gardening, sitting around his swimming pool at home, and woodworking. Robert always went out of his way to help others. He also loved spending time with his family.
Robert is predeceased by his brother, Richard and his sister-in-law, Dolly.
Robert is also survived by his 3 brothers, Larry of Manville; Ronnie and his wife Maureen of Greenville, TN and Raymond and his wife Christine of East Windsor; and his sister-in-law, Sharon of Monmouth Junction; his nieces and nephews, Amy Cordes and her husband Brian; Jonathan Charzewski, Kyle Charzewski and his wife Cristin; also Ryan, Corey and Kelsey Charzewski; great-niece and nephew, Hunter and Ashlyn Cordes.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm in the Metro Park Assembly of God Church, 48 Berkeley Boulevard, Iselin, NJ 08830. There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 am in the church. Entombment will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020