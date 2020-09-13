Robert E. Garvey, Jr.
Monroe Twp. - Robert E. Garvey, Jr. passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. He was 79 years old. Robert was born and raised in New York City. He has resided in Monroe Twp. since 1954. He was the owner and operator of Garvey's Family Restaurant in Monroe Twp., formerly Emmett's Inn, since 1971. He was a former Mayor of Jamesburg. He was also a local real estate developer. He was a parishioner of St. James the Less RC Church and was a member of their Knights of Columbus Council #6336, Jamesburg.
He was pre-deceased by two sons, Robert E. Garvey, III in 2015, and Michael E. Garvey in 2019, and his brother, Kenneth Garvey.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen (Farino) Garvey of Monroe Twp., two sons, Patrick E. Garvey of Duvall, WA, and Sean Garvey of Monroe Twp., three siblings, Maryann Faulkner and her husband Ray of FL, Richard Garvey and his wife Lois of FL, and Thomas Garvey and his wife Maria of NV, his sister-in-law, Gloria Garvey of Toms River, seven grandchildren, Casey, Mary, Robert, IV, Patrick, Jr., Robert S., Danielle, and Michael, and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 and from 9:15 am to 9:45 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 9:45 am on Friday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30 am at St. James the Less RC Church 36 Lincoln Ave. Jamesburg, NJ 08831, followed by Interment in the parish cemetery, Monroe Twp.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.