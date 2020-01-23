|
Robert E. Hilinski
Iselin - Robert E. Hilinski, 74, of Iselin, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong Iselin resident. He served in the US Army, and was stationed in Germany, during the Vietnam War. Bob co- owned AAA Construction, Iselin, before working for Somerset Wood Products for 21 years, as an Estimator.
He was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin. Bob loved the outdoors, especially the Adirondack Mountains, where he and his wife had a home. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family.
He is predeceased by his father, Julius Hilinski (d.1991) and his brother, Richard A. Hilinski (d.2018).
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Kathy Hilinski (nee Glenn); his daughter, Kara Blomberg, of the Highlands; his mother, Julia Hilinski, of Iselin; one sister, Marion Bak and her husband, Andy, of Robbinsville; sister-in-law, Lynn Hilinski of GA; four grandchildren, Drew, Amanda, James and Erika; one great grandson, Carter James; many nieces, nephews, and a host of very close friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 9:30 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave., Iselin (Costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin. Military Honors will follow.
Visitation is Monday, 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, 195 Little Albany St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020