Robert E. Moose
Raritan - On Saturday November 7, 2020, Robert E. Moose died peacefully at home with his family by his side, after a long illness, at the age of 81. He is profoundly missed by his beloved wife of 36 years, Cathleen (Cathy) Ribbans Moose, loving son Scott Moose and daughter-in-law Amy of Easton, PA, brother-in-law John Kearins of Millbrook, NY, brother-in-law Robert Ribbans and wife Helen of Ringoes, NJ, brother-in-law Thomas Ribbans and wife Kim of Charlotte, NC, and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Bob was born in Bernardsville on February 13, 1939 to Wilfred and Bridgett Moose. He was a graduate of Bernardsville High School; his prowess on the football field earned him membership in the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. After graduating from high school, he entered the Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. Following an honorable discharge, Bob joined the Somerset County Park Police, and served the community for 18 years; he also served as past-president of PBA Local 82. After leaving the Somerset County Park Police in 1984, Bob started his own general contracting company, successfully managing it for more than 20 years.
Among Bob's greatest loves were good food and good people; he especially enjoyed cruising, harvesting vegetables from his garden, finding favorite recipes, and working side by side in the kitchen with his wife Cathy.
Bob was one of six children; he was predeceased by his two sisters Joan Kearins and Maureen O'Donnell, and his three brothers Wilfred "Sonny", Edward, and Kenneth. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Rev. James E. Ribbans.
Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. A celebration of Bob's life will be held 10am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Bernardsville, NJ followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Basking Ridge.
In memory of Bob, please raise a glass of your choice to life, community, family, and friends. To honor of Bob's memory, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warriors
Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. We will miss you, Bob. To send condolences to the family, please visit