Edison - Robert E. Uhl, 94, of Edison passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Camden, Ohio and lived in Michigan before coming to New Jersey. He worked for GM for almost 29 years before his retirement in 1981. Robert was a zone service manager for the Fisher Body Division. He was a proud veteran, serving in the Army-Air Corp. as a B-24 aerial nose gunner during WW II. Robert was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Edison, and an active Line Dancer at the Tri-County Senior Center and the Edison Senior Center.



He was predeceased by his wife Doris in 2016; and his brother, Ernest.



Surviving are his three daughters, Marcia Uhl and her spouse Bob Wentworth, Barbara and her spouse David Rutherford, and Patricia and her spouse Joseph DeCristofaro; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.



Services are under the direction of the Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue in Edison. The family is requesting a private service. A celebration of life will be scheduled to celebrate Robert's life at a later date due to the pandemic. Donations may be made to JFK Medical Center, ICU Department in Robert's name.









