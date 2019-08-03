|
Robert Eriksen, Sr.
Laurence Harbor - Robert W. Eriksen, Sr., 87, of Laurence Harbor died on Thursday August 1, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison surrounded by his loving family. Born in Garwood he was a member of St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Laurence Harbor. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he was employed by Chock Full of Nuts, Linden before retiring. A life member and ex-chief of the Laurence Harbor Fire Department he enjoyed boating and was an active member of the Matawan/Old Bridge AARP #4354. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Son of the late Earl Raymond, Sr. and Hilda May Wells Eriksen he is also predeceased by his daughter Anne Marie Eriksen in 1974. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Anne Holey Eriksen; his sons Robert Eriksen and his wife Janine of Freehold and James Eriksen of Cliffwood; his brother Earl Eriksen, Jr. of Delaware City, Delaware and his grandchildren Casey, Robert, Julia, James, Jr., Kyle and Annemarie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 5pm.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019