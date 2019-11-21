|
Robert F. Downey
Sayreville - Robert F. Downey, 77 of Sayreville passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Robert was born in Newark the son of Robert N. and Frances C. When he was seven he moved to Sayreville and has lived there for 70 years. He was a talented craftsman who worked and taught his trade throughout his life, teaching at Middlesex County College. After working as a builder he started his career as an Electrical/Building inspector in 1991 for the City of Bayonne. He was hired in 2002 as an Electrical Inspector for Monroe Township; by the time of his retirement he rose to become Construction Official/Director, he then retired in 2015. Robert held various titles and licenses that he accumulated throughout his career including Electrical Inspector of the year in 1995.
His Hobbies were stained glass, working on his Ford Ranchero and he took great pride in maintaining his property.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years Helen, loving sons Bob Downey, his wife Sharon and Mike Downey, his wife Michele. He was the cherished grandfather to Jaymee, Scott, Michael, Jr. and Jayson. Robert was also the dear brother to Karen Downey.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, and brother James Downey.
Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm to pay their respects to the family. A catholic prayer service will take place at 5:30pm at the funeral home with Fr. Thomas Ryan officiating from Our Lady of Victories Church. For additional information, to send condolences or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
