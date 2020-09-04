Robert F. Guise
Milltown - With a heavy heart we have to say goodbye to a wonderful Dad, Pop Pop and a friend on Thursday, September 3, 2020, just shy of his 99th birthday on September 14th.
Robert Guise previously lived in Milltown for 82 years where he was born, raised and raised a family of his own, before moving to Monroe Township in 2003.
He was employed at the Middlesex County Sheriff's Department for 20 years and retired in 1983 as a Captain of Chief of Operations. Prior to that he worked at Mack Truck in New Brunswick and Plainfield as a Set-up-Man in the Transmission Department and was a Chief Steward and Alternate committee man with the UAW CIO for 22 years, before retiring in 1961. He also owned and operated Bob's Freezer Fresh Ice Cream truck from 1962-1969.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown all of his life.
He was a life member of the New Jersey State PBA, Veterans of Foreign War Post 2319, the American Legion Post 25 and the New Jersey State Retired Police and Fire Association.
Bob served in the US Army Air-Corp during World War II, in North Africa and Italy, as a Crash Fire Chief from 1942-1946. He also was a special patrolman with the Milltown Police Department from 1948-1952.
His loving wife of 51 years was the late Ruth (Sharek) Guise, who left this earth in 1999. He was also predeceased by his eldest son Robert A. Guise (d. 2017), and by two sisters Doris Clawson and Margaret Krovath.
He is survived by his devoted son Rand M. Guise and his wife Marjorie M. (Hennessey) Guise, his grandson Carl V. Gess of South River, his granddaughter Christina M. Guise of Hazlet, his sister Rose Betzler and her husband Richard of Milltown; his brother George and his wife Dorothy of Milltown, and many nieces and nephews. Also a very special lady friend who was by his side for 12 years, Gladys K. Christ.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown. Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Tuesday, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 233 N Main St, Milltown 08850. You may sign the obituary online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
.
He will be greatly missed - till we meet again our love goes with you!