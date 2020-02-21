|
Robert F. Ochs
Robert F. Ochs passed away at home with his family at his side on February 19th. Bob was 96 and resided in Wilmington, N.C.
Bob was born and raised in Highland Park, NJ. The son of John and Olga, and older brother to Paul and Janet. After Pearl Harbor, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater of Operations for 30 consecutive months during WWII. During the course of the Island Hopping campaign across the Central Pacific, Bob conducted four amphibious combat landings onto enemy beaches (Roi, Namur, Saipan and Okinawa). Bob's rifle platoon consisted of 13 young Marines. Eight were killed in action. Of the 5 that survived WWII, Bob was the last man standing.
After the war, at age 22, Bob returned to Rutgers University to complete his Freshman academic year. He earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Bob was the starting tackle on the '46-'48 Rutgers football teams. These teammates became his life-long friends.
Bob later returned to Rutgers for a 30-year career. During this time, Bob and his wife, Dottie, raised their family in Cranbury, N.J. Bob concluded his service to Rutgers as a Vice President of the University.
Bob then moved to Wilmington, where he enjoyed an active retirement.
Bob is survived by his sons, Lee, Larry and John, grand-daughters Jenny and Kim, four great-grandchildren, and his wife, Alice.
The family will conduct a private memorial service.
Bob Ochs. Platoon Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps. Victory in the Pacific. Semper Fi.
