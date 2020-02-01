|
|
Robert "Bob" Fortin
Edison - Robert "Bob" Fortin, 85, of Edison, passed at his home on Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was born on March 7, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Edison.
He proudly served his country, as a Staff Sergeant for the U.S Army Military Police.
He has been employed as a stationary engineer for National Lead Industries in Sayreville, for over 25 years. He later was employed as the maintenance supervisor at St. Joseph Parish in Bound Brook, for over 15 years, and had volunteered for many years at the Our Lady of Peace Church and School in Fords.
He was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church.
He was predeceased by his brothers: George and John Fortin.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, of 65 years, Maria Fortin, his son, Dr. Glenn Fortin of Edison, his two daughters; Lourdes Hnath and her husband Glenn of Jackson, and Ana Maria Woodrow of Princeton, his six grandchildren; Christian, Gregory, Joshua, Catherine, Natalie, and Alexander, his 3 great-grandchildren; Dylan, Nicholas and Eric, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 9 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords, entombment will follow in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020