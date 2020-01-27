|
Robert G. "Bob" Gregory, Jr.
South Brunswick - Robert G. "Bob" Gregory, Jr., age 57, of South Brunswick passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, surrounded by his loving family. Bob grew up in South River, then moved to North Brunswick for 10 years before settling in South Brunswick for the past 20 years. He had an accomplished academic career having last received a Masters degree from Cairn University, after which he worked in many capacities, most recently as the Director of Emergency Safety and Services for the Municipality of Princeton and as Fire Marshall for Princeton University. Bob was also a past President of the Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad, an ex-Fire Chief with North Brunswick Volunteer FD, Company 3 and a member of Reliable Fire Service in South River. He was a mentor to many and great man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years Michele (Piatek) Gregory of South Brunswick; his dear parents Robert, Sr. and Lucille Gregory of South River; his loving brother Marc and wife Coleen of Edison; mother-in-law Gloria Piatek of Monroe Township; 2 sisters-in-laws and their husbands Lori and Tom Konopacki of Old Bridge and Pam and Dennis Dressel of Monroe Township; nieces Lauren, Megan, and Shannon and nephews Bryan, Paul, Patrick, and Kyle; his aunts and uncles Tony and JoAnn Razzano of East Brunswick, Frank and Pat Razzano of FL, Sal and Diane Razzano of South River, Carol Shearn of South River, and Lynne Walford of TN; as well as many dear cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 8:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River, with a 9am Mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church, South River. Entombment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to at . Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020