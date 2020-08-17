Robert G. Hoffman
Formerly of South Plainfield - Robert Glenn Hoffman, 63, of Hillsboorugh died suddenly on August 13, 2020. Born in Newark to the late William and Bettejane (Boutillette) Hoffman, Bob was raised in Piscataway on Lake Park Drive and then moved to South Plainfield where he and his ex-wife Kathryn began raising their family. The family of four later moved to Scotch Plains where they lived for ten years and most recently, Bob resided in Hillsborough.
After high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged shortly thereafter. He enjoyed being a truck driver and was proud to be co-owner of Select Enterprises of Edison. He had a passion for riding motorcycles, fishing and was incredibly handy; fixing or building almost anything.
Bob liked to gamble and play cards. He was continuously on the hunt for Big Foot and while relaxing, he could often be found watching Two and a half Men, Nat Geo and the History Channel.
Predeceased by his brother William in 2012, Bob leaves behind his daughters; Sarah Hoffman of NY, NY, Abigail Hoffman of Kenilworth, his ex-wife and closest friend Kathryn Hoffman of Toms River and his fiancé, Patti Constantine of Hillsborough.
Visitation will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. The Hoffman family will share eulogies and conclude services beginning 7:45 pm. At the request of the family, cremation will be held private.
While flowers are welcome, the family would accept memorial donations in Bob's name. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com
