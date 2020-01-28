|
Robert G. Kennedy
Iselin - Robert G. Kennedy, 92, of Iselin died on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Brandywine Living in Howell.
Robert was born in Newark to the late Robert and Catherine (Neimic) Kennedy. He has been a lifelong resident of Iselin, and most recent resided at Bradywine Living at Howell over the past few years.
Robert was a Pattern Maker for the American Aluminum Casting Company in Irvington. He was a Communicant of St. Cecelia Church in Iselin where he also served as an usher. He was also a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Iselin Knights of Columbus Council #3639, American Legion Post #471, and a charter member of the Ironbound Ambulance Squad.
Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Glick); his 3 sons, Robert and his wife Mary Anne of Clarksburg, Gary and his wife Lorraine of New Market, MD, and Tim and his wife Jane of Poway, CA; one brother, Tim of Barnegat; 9 grandchildren, Christine, Laurie, Jamie, Jonathan, Kevin, Kathleen, Megan, Tim, and Chelsea; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Michael, Lilly, James, Sophia, Emma, Anna Grace, Keagan, Lexi, Matthew, Jack and Brooke.
Visitation will be prior to the funeral from 9-10:45am on Friday, January 31st. The funeral will begin at 10:45am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street and Cooper Ave Iselin followed by a 11:15am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia Church. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: at www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to The Ironbound Ambulance Squad Inc. gofundme page to help obtain a second ambulance that will provide additional life-saving services. https://www.gofundme.com/f/xvnfe-help-us-save-lives
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020